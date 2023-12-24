People who keep our summers ticking: Where can I get my morning coffee?

Are you not a morning person? Or are you not able to function without your morning coffee?
Well, don't stress, despite many businesses shutting down for the Christmas and holiday seasons, there are still a few cafe spots open and ready to serve you a double shot to help you make it through that family lunch you are dreading.
The owner of Cafe Vivaldi, Dinesh Goyal, said the summer period was one of the cafe's busiest times of the year.
"By keeping doors open, we can serve a lot of people who are travelling through the town," he said.
"It is good to have the shop open because we have a lot of tourists come through and they all need a coffee."
Boxing Day is one of the cafe's busiest days of the year. Last year, they made and served more than 360 coffees.
"Normally, we'd do 150, but it was triple the sales. It's good to have a place open for our locals, along with the tourists," Mr Goyal said.
Mr Goyal says he doesn't mind working through the Christmas and summer seasons, as he loves supporting the community one coffee at a time.
"You do it for the people; it is sometimes good to think about the other people and not just think about yourself," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.