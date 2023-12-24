The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity

People who keep our summers ticking: Where can I get my morning coffee?

Rachel Clark
By Rachel Clark
December 25 2023 - 5:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The owner of Cafe Vivaldi Dinesh Goyal and cafe all-rounder Bianca Hawes have got your morning coffee ready. Picture by Gareth Gardner
The owner of Cafe Vivaldi Dinesh Goyal and cafe all-rounder Bianca Hawes have got your morning coffee ready. Picture by Gareth Gardner

Are you not a morning person? Or are you not able to function without your morning coffee?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Clark

Rachel Clark

Journalist

Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, covering education, politics, environment, and features. Have a tip? rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Celebrity
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.