People who keep our summer ticking: Pools are open and lifeguards are ready

As temperatures begin to skyrocket across the region and the heat becomes unbearable, many will want to cool down by the poolside.
On a steamy summer day, more than 100 visitors will come for a quick dip at the Tamworth Swimming Pool.
With the increase in swimmers, it can be one of the busiest times of year for lifeguards.
"It keeps us on our toes and out in the sun," duty manager for Tamworth Swimming Pool, Billie Mitchell, said.
The morning shift staff will be on deck at 5am, setting up the pool as the sun rises over the regional city.
Soon after, all the regulars will venture in for a few laps in the pool.
"They will come in and have coffee and tea all together," Ms Mitchell said.
"They then will chuck on a barbeque for us lifeguards, which is really nice of them. Soon after, the swim squad arrives."
Around 10am, more families and the general public begin to arrive, with many staying until later in the afternoon.
With the summer season expected to be a scorcher, the local lifeguards are taking every precaution to be ready.
"We load up on sunscreen, buying heaps and heaps," Ms Mitchell said.
"We're getting more staff, and they're getting into first-aid training, which is really good.
"We have to have plenty of umberellas on hand and be more prepared.
"We are also getting our calendars sorted and making sure to get our open times out to the public."
Billy has been a lifeguard for more than six seasons, initially starting out when she was 16 years old.
She has seen both the Tamworth and Scully pools continue to grow and change.
"I remember when I started, there were only four girls in the lifeguard crew, but now it will be a 50:50 split of girls and boys, and probably more girls, which is so awesome to see," she said.
"People are becoming more comfortable and confident, and the more young girls see female lifeguards, the more keen they are to do it one day."
Ms Mitchell reminds all people who are hitting the pools to remember to wear sunscreen and be mindful of other people in the pool.
"We're going to be packed, and we are out in the sun all day as well," she said.
"So, be nice to us and be nice to other people. Be mindful and use the pools; that is what they are here for."
