The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Business

People who keep our summer ticking: Pools are open and lifeguards are ready

Rachel Clark
By Rachel Clark
January 5 2024 - 5:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duty manager for Tamworth Swimming Pool, Billie Mitchell has been a lifeguard at the local pool for the past six seasons. Picture by Peter Hardin
Duty manager for Tamworth Swimming Pool, Billie Mitchell has been a lifeguard at the local pool for the past six seasons. Picture by Peter Hardin

As temperatures begin to skyrocket across the region and the heat becomes unbearable, many will want to cool down by the poolside.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Clark

Rachel Clark

Journalist

Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, covering education, politics, environment, and features. Have a tip? rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.