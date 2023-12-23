The Northern Daily Leader
Who's doing what and when in our Tamworth community

By Newsroom
December 24 2023 - 7:00am
Tamworth RSL Sub-Branch

Christmas closure

Tamworth RSL Sub-Branch will close for the Christmas holidays on December 14 and reopen on January 23, 2024. Wishing our veteran families and the general community a very merry Christmas and joyous new year. For emergencies contact open arms 1800 011 046.

