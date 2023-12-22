The Northern Daily Leader
Man accused of breaking into and exposing himself at fast food chains.

By Tess Kelly
December 23 2023 - 5:30am
Brendon James Miller made no application for bail in Tamworth Local Court. Picture by Gareth Gardner
A WEST Tamworth man accused of breaking into Red Rooster, and exposing himself at Hungry Jacks will spend Christmas behind bars.

