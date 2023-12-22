Man accused of breaking into and exposing himself at fast food chains.

A WEST Tamworth man accused of breaking into Red Rooster, and exposing himself at Hungry Jacks will spend Christmas behind bars.
Brendon James Miller made no application for bail in Tamworth Local Court after he was arrested following an alleged fast food crime spree.
The 28-year-old is accused of exposing himself at Hungry Jacks, on Peel Street, between 6:15am and 6:40am on December 16, 2023.
It's alleged Miller then broke into Red Rooster, located across the road, before he was arrested by police at 7am.
While inside Red Rooster, it's alleged the West Tamworth man committed an act of larceny, and used corporal violence on another person.
In court, Miller did not appear and made no application for bail.
Magistrate Julie Soars formally refused his release, and ordered him to stay behind bars.
The 28-year-old has not been required to enter pleas to the charges.
The court heard the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) would be called in to deal with the aggravated break-and-enter and commit serious indictable offence charge.
The charge, if convicted, carries a maximum penalty of 20 years behind bars.
Ms Soars ordered the police to start compiling a brief of evidence, and adjourned the matter until February 2024.
