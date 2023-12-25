People who keep our summer ticking: Grant Lee and his team at the cinema

When summer hits, a lot of us begin to switch into holiday mode, offices empty out, and auto-emails bounce into our inboxes.
But, while the rest of us head to relax by the poolside or journey out to the coast, there are a few unsung heroes who work to keep our summers ticking.
Whenever you head to Tamworth's cinema, Forum 6 manager Grant Lee and his team are always manning the counter with big grins.
For many families, heading to the cinema on Boxing Day to watch one of the latest movie releases has become a tradition.
This year, four major blockbusters Aquaman: the Lost Kingdom, Anyone But You, Migration, and Disney's latest film Wish are all set to hit the big screens on Tuesday, December 26
Mr Lee has ordered extra stock in advance of the holiday season.
"We know we're going to be busy, so we order a fair amount of stock," he said.
"It's a tradition, which goes back ages when nothing else was really open in those days aside from movies or entertainment.
"Also, Boxing Day is the big movie release day."
Mr Lee has rostered additional staff for the Christmas and summer seasons.
"We have plenty of staff on over the school-holiday period, and between Christmas and New Year we have a lot of staff because that is when a lot of companies are closed down and people want to get out of the heat," he said.
The team gets to work around 9am, and they work throughout the day chatting with fellow movie lovers, serving drinks and popcorn orders, and cleaning up the theatre after a viewing.
But the cinema staff enjoys the magical nature of the cinema Mr Lee said, and they enjoy sharing their passion for film with moviegoers.
Mr. Lee says it has truly been a memorable year for cinema, with the double feature premiere of Barbie and Oppenheimer, and 'Barbiemania' took over the world.
"It was really Barbie and Oppenheimer which were the big ones, and Super Mario Bros - those three," he said.
"But Barbie really brought people back to the cinema."
Box office figures revealed the film brought in about $US 1.49 billion, which converts to $2,191,579.91 Australian.
Looking forward to the new year, Mr Lee is anticipating another good year for film.
"Me personally, I'm looking forward to the film One Life, featuring Anthony Hopkins, which is a true story about a man who saved a lot of Jewish kids," he said.
"Some of the big movies we have coming are Kung-Fu Panda Four, Lord of the Rings coming next December, and Godzilla Vs. Kong."
