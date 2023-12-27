Heartfelt donations to help support patients battling cancer

TWO GENEROUS donations will help those battling cancer feel at home during treatment in Tamworth.
West Tamworth League Club and the Tamworth and District Prostate Cancer Support Group both handed over heartfelt donations to the Cancer Council to bring some relief to those doing it tough.
President of the support group Lou Farina, and secretary Wayne Beaven donated $5000 to help keep Inala House running.
Inala House, which is located at the North West Cancer Centre in Tamworth, offers a home away from home for patients requiring long courses of treatment.
"It's such a good place that supports people," Mr Farina said.
He said he hoped the donation would help the Cancer Council support as many patients as possible, and increase awareness about the services available in Tamworth.
"It's a great place, but people might not know there's accommodation available for them," Mr Farina said.
The Cancer Council also welcomed a generous donation of $7500 from West Tamworth League Club.
The club's finance manager Jaydon Hartin presented Cancer Council representatives Sarah Mayo-McCowen and Shaen Fraser with the donation which was raised the the Clubs NSW Charity Race Day.
Ms Mayo-McCowen said not only will the money be used to keep Inala House operating, the donation will go towards community education, prevention programs, and life-saving cancer research.
"We are grateful to Clubs NSW for their continued support of Cancer Council NSW and its unwavering dedication to tackling cancer on all fronts," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.