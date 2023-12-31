A picture is worth a thousand words .... just ask a photographer

IT IS impossible to write what a day in the life of a Leader photographer looks like, because it's always different, so I've tried to show you in pictures.
I pack up my photographic gear each morning and hit the road to make a lot of excursions around the local area to capture incredible photos of people, places and events.
Somedays I work keeps me here in Tamworth, hurrying to the scene of breaking news or heading to a press conference with a journalist.
The gallery I've created is a highlight reel of some of my best work for 2023 - my 'pic' of the bunch to come out of a year that's tested us all like no other.
If you click through my gallery, you'll find my favourate images, like photos of the Great Nundle Dog Race and the Centacare New England Colour Run.
I've also been privileged to work behind the camera when country music royalty is the star of the show, photographing faces like Troy Cassar-Daley, Max Jackson, Loren Ryan and Amber Lawrence this year.
