The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News

A picture is worth a thousand words .... just ask a photographer

By Peter Hardin, Photographer
December 31 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth Urban Landcare project officer Paul Moxon. Picture by Peter Hardin
Tamworth Urban Landcare project officer Paul Moxon. Picture by Peter Hardin

IT IS impossible to write what a day in the life of a Leader photographer looks like, because it's always different, so I've tried to show you in pictures.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.