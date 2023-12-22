Dazzling Christmas lights display wows judges in shire-wide competition

Gunnedah shire is in the grip of "festive fever", having taken the judges of the 2023 Christmas Lights Competition to twinkletown with dazzling displays.
Council manager of economy and growth Susan Frater said there was something for everyone, from Christmas trees to dancing reindeers, and snowmen to nativity scenes.
"The shire has switched on the festive fever," Ms Frater said.
"It is wonderful to see so many people lighting up their homes and businesses with displays that celebrate the season.
"The three judges were amazed at the amount of work people put into their displays, with very diverse themes and decorations, and a special mention for Curlewis for their entries.
"Congratulations to the winners and to all who entered this annual competition. The whole shire is brighter for your dedication to Christmas."
The coveted Santa Street Award again went to Kurrajong Road where house after house went to town on their lights and decorations.
The full list of winners is:
The winners were recognised at an event at the Community Christmas Tree in Gunnedah on Wednesday night, December 20.
