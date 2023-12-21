Being Daniel Jobson: 'I wouldn't change that for nothing'

For Daniel Jobson, fatherhood arrived earlier than expected.
But as the 33-year-old Moree Boars prop grinded it out at a Narrabri gym in preparation for another Group 4 season, the hastened maturity that accompanied that awakening flexed impressively.
So now, 10 years after the arrival of his daughter Isla, and eight years after the birth of his daughter Indie, the father of two has embraced the most important role of his life: parenthood.
"100 per cent," Jobson replied when asked if being a father of two girls came with extra responsibility.
"Show them what they deserve when they grow up and get older and get boyfriends and that," he added.
"Treat them with respect. Show them how they should be treated when they get older."
Daniel Jobson is an archetypal rugby league hard man. Equipped with a big body and motor, he runs straight, hard and all day. No quarter is given, none is expected.
Ali Middleton is no doubt privy to a different side of Jobson. The mother of his children has been with him for 13 years.
They were engaged in May 2018, but no wedding date has been set.
"We're gonna buy a house first, and then we'll sort that out," Jobson said of the nuptials. "We'll buy a house early next year."
The couple have narrowed the search to two properties. Every family man deserves his own home, no?
"I was gonna have kids at a young age, but not as young as 23," Jobson said. "That's when I had my first kid. I wouldn't change that for nothing now."
Jobson was speaking over the phone from the gym of his former Narrabri Blues teammate Lachlan Cameron. In 2019, Australian Story profiled Cameron after he dealt with his problematic alcohol consumption by giving up booze.
Jobson said he didn't have an alcohol problem, although he was in the midst of an alcohol-free period.
"I'm pretty happy with how it's all going at the moment," he said of his life, adding: "I've been off the piss for nearly a month now.
"Not that I was bad on it. I just cut back on my drinking and focused on my training."
"My last year of footy, so may as well give it my best shot," he added.
The Leader: "How long have you been saying it's your last season?"
Jobson: "That's something I've been saying since I've been about 28."
"The body's starting to let me know now that it's time to give it up," he said of footy, adding that he wanted to spend more time with his daughters.
Jobson works at Grain Corp. He said he did "a bit of everything" there.
We've lost Luke Hetherington, but we've gained Vids.
Away from work, one of Group 4's most arresting sights will be joined in the front-row at Moree next season by Chris Vidler, a fellow veteran prop whom he has had numerous battles with over the years.
"We've lost [lauded prop] Luke Hetherington, but we've gained Vids," Jobson said. "So he's got a lot of experience ... So he'll be good."
Both Jobson and Vidler are known for their explosive hit-ups. From a young age, Jobson's elder brother Tim encouraged him to run straight and hard in order to offset his then small frame.
Jobson is no longer small. And Tim is no longer with us: he died almost four years ago.
"Dealing with my brother passing away, that's probably been my biggest challenge," the Boar said. "Still plays on my mind a bit," he added.
