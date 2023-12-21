A little bit of Christmas fun for lovers of a country music jam session

The December Country Music Jam featured a Christmas theme, and special guest artists Lindsay Butler and Shaza Leigh, from the Lindsay Butler Studios in Tamworth.
The popular monthly "walk-up" session, held at the Oxley Bowling Club, drew between 60 to 70 country music fans from across the district, and is organised by local country music fan, Chez Paul.
"All walk-up artists are welcome on the day," she said.
"The get-togethers are designed for musicians, artists, singers and the audience."
Other artists featured during the December event included local entertainers Dave Alexander and Johnny Grills.
In line with the Christmas theme, Mrs Marie Cox, who assisted with the event's organisation, said guests dressed in seasonal colours and there were prizes for the best table decorations.
Mrs Cox said the Locomotive Line Dancers, wearing Christmas colours, also provided an exhibition of their dancing skills.
The next Oxley Music Jam event will be held on the third Sunday in February.
