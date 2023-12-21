The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News

A little bit of Christmas fun for lovers of a country music jam session

By Newsroom
December 21 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lindsey Butler, Shaza Leigh and Dave Alexander. Picture by Peter Hardin
Lindsey Butler, Shaza Leigh and Dave Alexander. Picture by Peter Hardin

The December Country Music Jam featured a Christmas theme, and special guest artists Lindsay Butler and Shaza Leigh, from the Lindsay Butler Studios in Tamworth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.