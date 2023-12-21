Flashback Friday | 1985

The 1980s is remembered for being 'big' and decadent.
In the business world we had big deals, big corporate collapses, big tax evasion, and a big sharemarket crash, followed by big economic reform.
This was the decade of big hair, with matching big shoulder pads, and ra ra skirts were all the go - we were glitzy, showy and glamorous.
We were listening to catchy pop tunes from Madonna and rebellious rock anthems from Bon Jovi, everybody had a 'mix tape', and was watching classic movies, such as Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Breakfast Club.
Closer to home, in January 1985 Tamworth's Winners Walkway was opened in Treloar Arcade between Brisbane Street and Kable Avenue, being transferred to Peel Street in 2000. That same month, Slim Dusty unveiled his statue in the Gallery Of Stars. His figure completed the 20 wax stars which were sculpted in Nashville by Jerry Seigenthaler at a cost of more than $100,000.
The iconic Longyard Hotel was opened by Ted Egan on March 17 that same year, named after a Kelly Dixon song "Leave him in the longyard" (another name for a stock route).
