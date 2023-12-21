Flashback Friday | 1985

Closer to home, in January 1985 Tamworth's Winners Walkway was opened in Treloar Arcade between Brisbane Street and Kable Avenue, being transferred to Peel Street in 2000. That same month, Slim Dusty unveiled his statue in the Gallery Of Stars. His figure completed the 20 wax stars which were sculpted in Nashville by Jerry Seigenthaler at a cost of more than $100,000.