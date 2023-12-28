Stories that shook local politics: Tamworth Regional Council year in review

A controversial rate hike, a major deal on an airport's financial future, and a deputy mayor shakeup are just a few of the council stories that made headlines this year.
It's been a busy year for Tamworth Regional Council, defined in large part by rampant inflation and the aftershocks of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here are some of the biggest stories about your local government which hit the pages of the Leader in 2023.
Special Rate Variation
Council has long argued the move is necessary to continue providing the same level of services in the face of sky-high inflation and an increase in unfunded mandates from the state government.
The proposal will now be considered by the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) which will conduct its own community consultation and review whether the rate hike is necessary and whether ratepayers have the capacity to pay.
If it's approved, average residential rates will increase by $221.50 from July 2024, and $212.82 the year after.
Council also updated its ratepayer hardship and pensioner policies to help those worst affected.
Dam dusted
The news sent Tamworth council reeling for alternative solutions, ultimately landing on a proposed water recycling and purification plant that would be the first of its kind in NSW.
Council and the state government are working on finalising the business case for the water recycling facility, but between new technologies and red tape, the project could take years to get off the ground.
In the meantime, Tamworth Regional Council was left footing an almost $1 million bill for safety upgrades to the old Dungowan Dam, which had been put off for years on the assumption it would be decommissioned.
Out with the old, in with the new
Halfway through each term in office, Tamworth councillors vote amongst themselves on who they want in charge of the local government.
In Cr Rodda's place, councillors selected their first-term colleague Judy Coates for the second-in-command spot, making her the second female deputy mayor since amalgamation.
It's been a meteoric rise for the retired physiotherapist, who only barely eked out a spot on council less than two years ago.
Councillor Russell Webb was returned to his position as Tamworth's mayor unopposed.
Landing a new airport tenant
The Sydney Flight College (SFC) announced its expansion into Tamworth in October, putting an end to a dicey period in which the local government was searching to replace BAE System's departure in 2018.
Documents seen by the Leader in March revealed the flight training facility was costing council $803,849 per year to maintain despite receiving some revenue by providing temporary accommodation for overseas workers.
Given recent years' failure to launch CAE Oxford Aviation Academy and a $30 million Virgin Australia pilot training school, mayor Russell Webb said it's a relief to have a new academy in town for the long run.
Do new water meters plug leaks?
Many residents blamed the increased charges on the roll out of new 'smart' water meters, but the bills in question were actually the last to be measured by the old conventional meters.
Tamworth Regional Council instead put the blame on a sustained period of hot weather, internal leaks, and the use of evaporative coolers.
Plans to upscale Capitol Theatre on hold
Moving the Capitol Theatre out of Centrepoint Tamworth and into a new-and-improved 600-seat theatre has been on Tamworth Regional Council's agenda for more than four years, but with council entering a period of financial hardship the construction of the new arts centre is now on an indefinite intermission.
Council's most recent financial documents have the arts and cultural precinct staying on the shelf "pending more favourable economic conditions" such as lower inflation.
With two months to go before the lease on the entertainment venue runs out, councillors authorised council staff to negotiate a new lease agreement for the premises with Centrepoint Tamworth.
High rises on Tamworth's horizon
The new complex, Menzies, will boast a two-storey pub and café, 22 residential apartments, two serviced apartments, five commercial shops, communal gym, and swimming pool.
Mayor Russell Webb described apartments like this "the way of the future" and said there are many people seeking to live in Tamworth's "vibrant" CBD.
He also hinted there may be more developments like this on the horizon as council continues to encourage developers to build more shop-top housing in Tamworth's city centre.
