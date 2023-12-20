Tamworth Country Music Festival 2024 offers free concerts for all to enjoy

As electricity and rental prices continue to soar - and even the cost of a cup of coffee - the 2024 Tamworth Country Music Festival (TCMF) may seem like an unaffordable luxury for many families.
But thankfully TCMF organisers are offering 10 nights of free entertainment that won't hurt your wallet.
The 2024 festival will kick off on January 19 in style with a free opening concert in Biccentenial Park, where an array of artists are set to take the stage.
The opening night concert will include performances from Golden Guitar winners Amber Lawrence and Andrew Swift, 2023 starmaker winner Loren Ryan, and 2023 busking champion Lane Pittman.
Tamworth Regional Council TCMF manager Barry Harley said the 52nd festival would truly be a unique live music experience for all those who attend.
"The TCMF is one of the only events in Australia that provides top-level live music for free for everyone to enjoy in addition to our many ticketed shows," he said.
During the course of the festival, top-performing artists and emerging talent are set to perform across multiple venues throughout the region.
Toyota Australia chief marketing officer Vin Naidoo said the company was thrilled to support the TCMF for the 32nd year in a row.
"The TCMF serves as a vibrant celebration of the heart and soul of rural and regional Australian communities, and we are proud to be involved once again in 2024," he said.
"The nightly free concerts at the park bring everyone together, fostering a sense of unity between the locals, performers, and festival goers alike.
"Attendees can look forward to an exceptional roster of Australia's top country music artists, guaranteeing a variety of sensational free entertainment each evening."
Head to https://www.tcmf.com.au/ for all the details.
