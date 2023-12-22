The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Business
What's on

Tamworth grocers and cafes pull up their stockings for a Christmas rush

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
December 22 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brendon and Vicki North with their children Tash and Cameron North, from Paradise Farm Market, with a selection of propular seasonal foods. Picture by Gareth Gardner
Brendon and Vicki North with their children Tash and Cameron North, from Paradise Farm Market, with a selection of propular seasonal foods. Picture by Gareth Gardner

In the bustling lead-up to Christmas, Tamworth locals have a range of options to ensure their festive tables are adorned with the finest treats.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.