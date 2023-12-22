Tamworth grocers and cafes pull up their stockings for a Christmas rush

In the bustling lead-up to Christmas, Tamworth locals have a range of options to ensure their festive tables are adorned with the finest treats.
Here's a brief roundup of what's happening in the town's grocery and cafe scene:
At Paradise Farm Markets, fresh seafood is arriving just in time to make a splash over the weekend.
Owner Brendon North is anticipating a seafood sellout.
"We'll sell about 500 dozen oysters and about 800 kilos of prawns," Mr North said.
Mr North had concerns about a potential dip in orders due to the rising cost of living, but so far Tamworth's craving for shellfish is set to match last year's.
He also shared the challenges in sourcing tropical fruits this year - notably mangoes, limes, lychees, and papaya - due to disruptions caused by floods.
"It's been very tough to source mangoes this year because of all the roads being cut off from north Queensland," Mr North said.
Despite the challenge, he said they should have just enough stock to get the local greengrocer through the Christmas rush.
Mr North said he and his family were looking forward to taking a well-earned rest, and the shop would be closed on both Christmas and Boxing Day, with normal trading hours to resume on December 27.
The major supermarket chains will also be closed on Christmas Day, though they'll be open on Boxing Day with reduced hours.
Woolies is set to close one hour early on Christmas Eve and two hours early on Boxing Day, while Coles will have normal hours on Christmas Eve and open 8am to 8:30pm on Boxing Day.
For those who find themselves in need of essentials on Christmas Day, Virk Supermarket Tamworth (VST) on Peel Street will be a saving grace.
The grocer known for its hard-to-find international foods will be open from 11am to 7:30pm.
Owner Nav Virk said he anticipated an influx of customers in search of last-minute necessities.
"When everything else is shut we do get more people coming by to look around, usually just for eggs, bread, and milk," Mr Virk said.
The store is well-stocked with fresh, locally-sourced vegetables and dairy products to cater for the holiday rush.
Mr Virk says he also has a variety of items for anyone looking to spice up their Christmas dinners with exotic flavours.
"We serve more than 20 communities out of this shop. Indian, Pakistani, Bangladeshi, Fijian, all that," he said.
"We've been working hard for the last five years. Thankfully our business is growing and it's thanks to the community for supporting small local businesses."
For those who prefer to take a break from the kitchen, Cafe Vivaldi will be one of Tamworth's few cafes open on Christmas Day.
Owner Dinesh Goyal says the store's limited food menu will have a "little something for everyone".
"We don't get much [business] on Christmas Day but we do get some people in the morning going through town to meet with family," Mr Goyal said.
While Christmas Day might not be the cafe's busiest, Mr Goyal says he and his staff are gearing up for a bustling Boxing Day with extra groceries and extended preparation areas.
But the business owner says he's not staying open for the money.
"Some things you just do for the people," he said.
"We don't make much money on Christmas Day because of the public holiday rates, but we do it for the community because you can't only think about yourself all the time."
After the shop closes, Cafe Vivaldi's staff plans to raise several celebratory glasses.
Cheers!
