Message from Tamworth Region Mayor, Russell Webb

As we draw to a close the end of another busy year - and it's a good time to reflect on what we have achieved across the region, both as a council and as a community.
We started the year in January with the Toyota Country Music Festival, which went on to win gold at the NSW Tourism Awards, and many of our teams are working hard over the coming weeks to pull together what will be another spectacular event in 2024.
We have also had some wonderful community events, including the 10 year celebrations of Fiesta La Peel in October, and a bustling Taste Tamworth.
This year we have rolled out smart water meters across the region to improve water billing accuracy and help make us even more water wise. We were also able to open the Paws for Life animal shelter, adding some relief to our Companion Animal Centre which is nearly always at capacity.
In terms of community infrastructure both Retreat and Fishers Bridge reopened to the community after major upgrades, providing important safety and productivity benefits to those residents and primary producers.
The Tamworth BMX track remediation and upgrade was completed and opened to the public, and we welcomed the first trains to the new intermodal facility at Tamworth Global Gateway Park.
There were also major road upgrades between Moonbi and Hallsville, on Duri-Dungowan Road, and Watsons Creek Road. Many of these projects were made possible thanks to Federal and State Government support.
I must acknowledge the ongoing conversations we have had this year about our financial position and the special rate variation proposal, which will continue into 2024 when we apply to IPART.
I look forward to continuing these discussions with our community.
I and my fellow councillors would like to wish everyone in our community a merry and safe Christmas. While we still face many challenges, it has been wonderful to see our region continue to thrive.
I wish all of you a very Happy Christmas and wonderful new year this festive season.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.