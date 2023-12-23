Time to reflect on the year that was, look forward to 2024 | Kevin Anderson

Christmas is here! And it's great to see the town lit up with decorations and displays.
Tamworth is full of festive cheer, and no doubt local children are thrilled with the efforts of many house-proud locals who had their homes lit up through December.
I hope you have a great Christmas break this year, no matter how long it is. I hope you have some time to connect with families and friends, enjoying all the good things the break can bring.
A big thank you to all those who are working through the Christmas and New Year period.
Our essential workers are making our lives easier and safer this holiday period, and deserve our sincere thanks for their work, regardless of their profession.
I also hope you reflect on 2023 positively, remembering the good things you and your friends and family have been able to achieve.
It's a good time to think back on the year that was, reflecting on the good things you've been able to achieve and patting yourself on the back before gearing up for a big 2024, refreshed and ready to go.
For us, we've been able to celebrate the completion of works on Rangari Road, which is a great result for those who use that road daily.
Tamworth's new ambulance station was opened this year, bringing an end to a long campaign from local paramedics.
We also brought freight rail back to Tamworth, giving businesses and industry even more reason to invest in our region.
We've also made good progress on a range of initiatives to drive down crime, and local police are happy that they're making inroads in this area.
The new year also brings with it more work to do and projects like the new Tamworth mental health unit, Gunnedah hospital, Manilla Viaduct, an industrial water recycling plant for Tamworth, more housing, Goonoo Goonoo Road, Port Stephens cutting, getting local control back in our TAFE and much, much more.
In the meantime, my office will be closed for a little while over the Christmas break before returning on February 8.
Thank you to everyone who has contacted my office this year with your concerns. I look forward to working with the local community in 2024 to build a better region and thank all who have been working hard, behind the scenes through the year to make their community better.
I want to particularly thank those who have volunteered their time to a local organisation or not-for-profit. Your work makes our region hum and I thank you for your efforts.
Wishing you a very merry Christmas, and a happy New Year!
