Man fronts court facing year-long Tamworth drug supply charge

A MAN accused of supplying drugs in Tamworth has been told to wait and see if the state prosecutor takes on his case.
Daniel William Thompson fronted Tamworth Local Court this week accused of a year-long supply of methylamphetamine.
The 51-year-old is accused of supplying the prohibited drug in Tamworth between 12:01am on October 30, 2022, and 12pm on October 30, 2023.
The court heard the matter has been referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), but police were still waiting to hear if they would be taking on the case.
Thompson is also facing three possess prohibited drug charges, after he was allegedly found with heroin, cannabis leaf, and methylamphetamine.
The South Tamworth man is also accused of possession ammunition without holding a licence, permit, or authority, and failing to comply with orders for access to digital evidence.
Thompson has not been required to enter pleas to the charges.
Magistrate Julie Soars told the court the matter needed to be adjourned to see if an election by the DPP is made.
"We deal with it slightly differently," Ms Soars told Thompson.
She ordered police to start compiling a brief of evidence, and said if the matter remains in the local court a plea will have to be entered on the next occasion.
Thompson is not on bail and will return to court in January 2024.
