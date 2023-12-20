The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man fronts court facing year-long Tamworth drug supply charge

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
December 21 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daniel William Thompson fronted Tamworth Local Court for his case mention. Picture file
Daniel William Thompson fronted Tamworth Local Court for his case mention. Picture file

A MAN accused of supplying drugs in Tamworth has been told to wait and see if the state prosecutor takes on his case.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.