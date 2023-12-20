Supermarket supposed to speed up road work, but state government is unmoved

Tamworth is putting the pedal to the metal on south-side development but the state government may force the city to hit the brakes.
After giving the green light, Tamworth Regional Council was optimistic a new supermarket on Goonoo Goonoo Road would accelerate road works currently set to finish in 2027.
Plans for the supermarket depend on the state government building a new roundabout for access into its car park.
"It gives us a bit of an opportunity to put pressure on the government to get that Goonoo Goonoo Road going, and also get that roundabout on Craigends Lane underway," Tamworth mayor Russell Webb said after council approved the commercial development at its latest meeting.
"The money's there, now we have the impetus to make it happen."
But a response to enquiries sent by the Leader suggests the state government isn't bowing under pressure.
When asked whether the roundabout planned for the intersection of Craigends Lane and Goonoo Goonoo Road might be brought forward to allow the new supermarket to open sooner than 2027, the state's road authority didn't provide a definitive response.
"Transport for NSW (TfNSW) is prioritising projects along the New England Highway based on the recent release of the Federal Infrastructure review," a TfNSW spokesperson said.
"TfNSW will continue to work collaboratively with Tamworth Regional Council to deliver the Goonoo Goonoo Road project as quickly as possible and in line with NSW and Federal Government funding requirements that go with a project of this size."
The response provided no information on how newly-approved plans for the South Tamworth supermarket and commercial centre will affect the timeline of road upgrades.
A request for an update on current works didn't turn up greater detail.
"The Commonwealth and NSW Governments announced the start of early work in January 2023, which involved building a new footpath on the north-western part of the project," the TfNSW spokesperson said.
"Transport is working towards obtaining the required state and federal business case approvals to enable the project to move into detailed design before calling for tenders for main construction."
The roads authority did not provide any indication as to when the main works might begin.
The proponent of the new supermarket, Barr Planning, was also contacted for comment.
