Looking for something to do? We've got you covered

There will be a number of services happening across Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
11am Christmas Eve Family Service at Hallsville Uniting Church (Manilla Road)
7:30am Christmas Eve Family Service at Tamworth City Uniting Church (cnr Marius & Bourke sts)
11pm Christmas Eve Service at Tamworth Southside Uniting Church (opp The Big Golden Guitar, Goonoo Goonoo Road)
9am Christmas Day Service at Tamworth Southside Uniting Church (opp The Big Golden Guitar, Goonoo Goonoo Road)
Tangaratta Vineyards Glitz & Glamour Masquerade Ball is the place to see and be seen - where Glitz meets Glamour. Bring in the New Year in style! The evening will kick off at 5.30pm for a 6pm start.
Your ticket includes a grazing board and drink on arrival, sit down dinner, live music plus a dance floor with DJ from 10.30pm to 2am including a New Years Countdown.
Head over to our facebook page to keep updated on info. This event is strictly 18+ and no BYO as this is a fully licensed venue.
Come along to see the five finalists take to the stage at Centrepoint to perform live to for the judges and the audience. There will also be some performances from the judges. The 2TM Discovered Concert is free to attend.
This hilarious competition will starts early to beat the heat and is sure to prove entertaining. The miniature trains will run on the day from 10am for kids of all ages to enjoy. Plus it's a 'Coffee & Cars' day, Train World will be open, as will the Coffee Shop and Museum. Wear your brightest yellow clothing and join in the fun!
Residue + Response: Tamworth Textile Triennial builds on the tradition of the Tamworth Fibre Textile collection which first began in 1973, showcasing 50 years of contemporary textile artists. The 2023 Textile Triennial is a celebration of 50 years of the National Textile Collection promoting and sustaining the unique cultural heritage associated with both the history and technology of textile practice.
