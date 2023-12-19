Early morning truck crash causes traffic chaos, Marius Street closed

DRIVERS have been hit with diversions on their morning commute after a truck crash closed a busy Tamworth road.
Emergency services were called to Marius Street, East Tamworth, at about 7:30am, on Wednesday December 20, following reports of a crash.
When crews arrived at the scene they found a log truck had collided with the back another vehicle. It's believed three trucks were involved in the collision.
NSW Police officers, Tamworth Regional Council workers, and heavy vehicle crews are also at the crash site.
Marius Street is closed between Bourke Street and Darling Street as tow trucks and emergency crews remain at the scene.
The closure has caused congestion in Bourke Street, and has caused traffic to slow on Marius Street.
Drivers are advised to expect delays and use Peel Street to reach their destination.
Crews will remain on site to divert traffic until the road is cleared.
For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com or download the Live Traffic NSW app.
More to come.
