Nathan Leehy on impending fatherhood, a new life overseas and a fight farewell

The world Nathan Leehy knows will soon be gone.
With Leehy's German-born wife, Gioia, expecting their first child on January 15, 2024, and a relocation to Germany set for April, the Tamworth fighter is on the cusp of a truly transformative adventure.
"I wanna go over there [Germany] and experience that," the 30-year-old said, "and really see where our feet are gonna be landing in the future."
Before Leehy moves the Cologne, where his wife's sister lives, he plans to have a farewell bout or two.
However, it won't be in muay thai - the sport he has devoted himself to for years. A shin injury, sustained in his last fight and compounded when the roofer fell through a titled roof, has forced him to switch to boxing.
"I've got a full dinner plate right there," the former Thunderbolts junior said of his life.
Leehy was speaking from Coffs Harbour, where he and Gioia are holidaying - a final getaway before the baby arrives. He wants a girl. She wants a boy.
"Overwhelmed, really stoked about it," he said of being a first-time father, adding: "Obviously been trying for a little bit, and finally landed one. So really, really happy."
Gioia learned she was pregnant via an early morning home-pregnancy test.
"She was being sneaky about it and went and had a look," he said. "And then she come running in crying and told me she was pregnant."
Leehy said he wanted to give his child "the right direction" in life, adding: "Give the child the freedom when it needs it, really look after the mother, and show them what a father can do - because this world is getting harder and harder."
Leehy met Gioia at the Longyard Hotel when she was working as an au pair in Tamworth. "I seen her from across the bar," he has said.
Soon, he will be seeing a lot of an ancient culture he has experienced twice before while visiting Germany with his wife.
"The whole Germany and Europe experience is what I like to see," he said.
"It's old, they stay original. The working and living environments are, in my eyes, a lot more settling than what Australia is.
"Australia is just out for money and more money ... it's not really working for the working class people."
Leehy trains at Chaffey's Martial Arts under Scott Chaffey. He said he wanted a farewell fight so he could "say thank you" to Chaffey and the Chaffey family.
Last year, Gioia told the Leader that she "loves" being married to a fighter.
