A year in review: Reflecting on my first year as a reporter for the NDL

In early February, I packed up my life and moved from Sydney to Tamworth and started my year-long cadetship journey at the Northern Daily Leader.
When I arrived in Australia's country music capital, I had no expectations of how the year would pan out or if I would even stay.
My first year on the job was filled with many highs and lows, and spoiler alert, the city of Tamworth won over my heart.
From Tamworth's first float in the World Pride parade to the Voice referendum, and Anthony Albanese guest appearance to the Pilliga Forest bushfires. It is an understatement to say a lot has happened in a year.
But what has been the biggest standout is the Tamworth community: a tight-knit community filled with grit, gumption, and kindness.
So, as the clock begins to tick down to a new year, these are a handful of the 2023 stories that makes me excited for the year ahead.
Deanna Chapman and Stevie Reading are two incredible businesswomen, who started their regional business: The Treatment Trend Co.
I personally love female entrepreneurs, and having a chance to sit down and talk with these two savvy businesswomen about their journey and how their gowns give patients back their dignity was truly a highlight of my year.
Their gowns can be found throughout Australia within various hospitials, and they were finalists in business awards in both Tamworth and Sydney.
Deanna and Stevie are two local faces that really made me feel part of the community, and I'm thankful for having the chance to share their story. Read their story here.
Throughout the year, young people in the North West have continued to amaze me for various reasons.
In particular, two students stood out, Caitlin Blanch and Finley Wallace. When I chatted with these two talented graduates, I sat there in awe.
Their knowledge, ambition, and future goals made me realise that the next generation is really going to change the world.
I truly felt proud to have covered youth relations and education this year, particularly shining a spotlight on regional students. Read story here.
The beloved local milk factory, Peel Valley Milk, made the tough decision to cease operation.
The whole community was saddened to hear the decision. I had friends and colleagues throughout NDL parent company, Australia Community Media, reach out to say how sad they were to hear of their closure.
Instead of focusing on the negatives, I decided to make the story almost a community-wide love letter to the owners and employees behind the legacy brand Peel Valley Milk. Read story here.
My first time at the Tamworth Country Music Festivals was during my early teens, and I remember having the best time ever.
On a rainy winter morning, about a decade on from my first visit, I drove across town for a sit-down chat with some of the young Tamworth musicians participating in the CMAA Junior Country Music Academy.
This was my first taste of country music reporting, and ever since, I have been hooked.
In the new year, I will be one of the main reporters covering the 2024 country music festival, and I'm so excited to get stuck in. Read story here.
Amy Creighton was one of the first profiles I ever wrote.
After a brief introduction during NADOIC week, we struck up a conversation and formed a friendship.
She trusted me to share her story with the wider community, but what has continued to stick with me ever since our first meeting is her warmth and kindness.
Amy encapsulates all the best qualities of the Tamworth community, and I'm forever grateful to her. Read her story here.
