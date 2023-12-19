'It was very emotional': Porter 'honoured' to be awarded life membership

She's one of the most decorated players in the game and has been an inspiration for countless young local softballers.
Now Stacey Porter's contribution to the Tamworth Softball Association has been indelibly recognised.
The three time Olympian and GOAT, as she was referred to on the TSA's Facebook page, is the association's newest life member.
Only the sixth person to be awarded the distinguished honour, Porter spoke of feeling "absolutely honoured" and "overwhelmed", and being "very emotional" when she was inducted at a special ceremony on Saturday.
Where it all started for her, she holds a lot of fond memories of her days running around the local diamonds, one of which is now named in honour of her and her family (the diamond closest to Carter Street is called the Porter Family Diamond).
It was where she was "moulded into" the player she would one day become.
"They're pretty influential years in my life," she said.
"So it's nice to be recognised I guess for all that I've done and especially where I started and where I've come from."
Making it all the more special is the company that she joins. Her mum, Robyn, was actually the last person inducted before her.
"I knew that mum was a life member but I didn't realise until the day when they read out the life members that mum was number five and I was number six, so that's super special," she said.
"I think I finished my speech by saying that I'd very happily pull back into town and sit at the life membership table next to mum."
"It's special that she was also recognised for her her contribution to the association because she has done a ton for Tamworth softball and did until recently."
Other names include Dot Shields, and her former coach and long-time mentor Richard Webb.
All these years on still 'Mr Webb' to her - she said she could "never call him Richard" - he has been one of the biggest influences on her career.
"When I was growing up he was always around and did so much for me," she said.
"So it's super nice to, I guess, come full circle and be recognised next to Mr Webb as well."
Tamworth's first, and only, home-grown Australian softball representative, Porter has achieved just about everything you can in the game.
She is the most-capped Australian player ever, taking to the diamond for her country a record 446 times, captained the national side for over a decade and was part of two medal-winning Olympic campaigns.
Most recently she eclipsed Eri Yamada to become the all-time leading home run scorer in the Japanese League, which she is preparing to play her 17th season in.
