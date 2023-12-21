The Northern Daily Leader
Battle over proposed wind farm crescendos to climax at Nundle town hall

By Jonathan Hawes
December 22 2023 - 5:45am
Turbines may soon provide electricity the Hills of Gold wind farm, but for now it's the project itself causing a storm. File picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Mark your calendars. A date has been set to discuss one of the most controversial renewable energy projects in the region.

