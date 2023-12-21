Battle over proposed wind farm crescendos to climax at Nundle town hall

Mark your calendars. A date has been set to discuss one of the most controversial renewable energy projects in the region.
The NSW Independent Planning Commission (IPC) will hold two public meetings on ENGIE's Hills of Gold wind farm at the Nundle Memorial Hall on February 1 and 2, 2024.
The meeting is one of the most important parts of IPC's review process as it allows their panel to hear the community's views on the concerns raised during the last five years of planning and consultation.
Last week, the NSW Department of Planning and Environment (DPE) recommended a scaled-back version of the wind farm which would cut 17 of the project's 64 turbines.
ENGIE general manager of asset development and delivery Leigh Newberry recently told the Leader he's hopeful the project will breeze through the IPC after surviving turbulent times with the DPE.
"The consultation they [IPC] go through is associated with objections the DPE has gone through in both our original submission and amendment, plus the work we've done with them over the last 12 months," Mr Newberry said.
"Hopefully the good work the DPE have done and the diligence they've gone through will make it a pretty simple process for the IPC to determine an outcome."
If the IPC gives the green light, the Hills of Gold wind farm will become the second wind project in the last five years to get planning approval in NSW.
But there is strong local opposition to the project.
Community organisation Hills of Gold Preservation Inc has been campaigning against the renewable energy development for years on the grounds it would drastically change Nundle's landscape and cause harm to the local environment.
The group's president John Krsulja said they'll "definitely" voice their concerns at the public meetings in February, but for now they're still trying to get through the mountain of documents the DPE has just released.
"Obviously there's a lot there. The main document is a couple hundred pages," Mr Krsulja said.
He encouraged residents in Tamworth and Nundle to read the project's conditions of consent "to get an understanding of what the government is agreeing to."
Despite the wind farm featuring less than half the number of turbines than were initially proposed, Mr Krsulja said ENGIE still hadn't addressed the issue of building access roads through "some of the steepest terrain in NSW".
"There are details left off the developer's amendments and DA regarding car parks, who's fixing the already-dilapidated roads, bridge removal, and the effect on tourism in Nundle," he said.
Tamworth Regional Council is also expected to make a strong objection to the wind farm, either in writing, in-person at the February meetings, or both.
"The councillors have been so firm - even with the carrot of money dangling in front of them - and are still holding firm with their objection to this project because they know the value of Nundle as it is," Mr Krsulja said.
Mr Krsulja said the main thing he'd like to get out of the public meetings was a detailed explanation on how ENGIE planned to build access roads, transition lines, and other ancillary infrastructure.
"The big missing link no one seems to be talking about is how they'll get the power to the transmission lines that run up the New England highway," he said.
The proposed project includes plans for five kilometres of transmission lines to be built through Crawney Pass National Park, connecting the wind farm to a new four-hectare switching station in Wallabadah.
In an earlier conversation with the Leader, Mr Newberry said there was still work to be done in terms of making detailed engineering plans for the wind farm.
"There's still a lot of work to go in the detailed design to make sure we do have a light-treading footprint," the development manager said.
"We've substantially reduced the volume of land we need for the project and the environmental disturbance zones, and we'll continue to optimise that."
Anyone wishing to speak at the public meetings must register on the IPC's website by Tuesday, January 23, 2024.
The commission will also set up a drop-in studio at the Tamworth War Memorial Town Hall with an audio-visual link to Nundle Memorial Hall so more members of the community can attend.
The IPC will also accept written submissions via the 'Make a Submission' portal on its website - or via post or email - until February 12, 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.