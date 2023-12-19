Defence 'resist' next step in murder case due to missing evidence

THE CASE against a man accused of murdering another in Tamworth will press ahead despite a lawyer's concern about missing evidence.
Tamworth Local Court heard legal representatives for Dylan Fisher were still waiting to receive "significant" material from investigating police about an alleged fatal stabbing which killed a 37-year-old man.
Aboriginal Legal Service (ALS) solicitor Courtney Edstein told the court only one of the three pieces of evidence had been served on the defence, after flagging the missing items with police in November.
The court heard the defence was still waiting to receive a statement from a crime scene officer, and a pathology report, which was deemed crucial to the progression of the case.
The 28-year-old was arrested on Cossa Street later the same day, and has remained behind bars since his arrest.
The court heard the matter was listed to set a date for a conference to be held between the prosecution and defence.
The case conference is to help Fisher decide whether to plead guilty, or not guilty to the lone murder allegation, and to discuss any offers which may be made.
Once a plea is entered the matter will go to the NSW Supreme Court for sentence or trial.
Ms Edstein said she was instructed to "resist" setting a down a date until the missing material was served.
"It would be very difficult to bring anything to fruition, and difficult for us to advise Mr Fisher," she said.
"The suggestion of the case conference in early February may cause difficulty."
Magistrate Julie Soars said the case "needs to progress properly" and pencilled in the case conference for February, 2024.
"We have a problem in Tamworth where pretty much every matter is being adjourned," she said.
Ms Soars said she would make a note of the outstanding items of evidence, and the concerns raised by the defence.
She said the issue could be raised with the court at a later date if the case is not ready to proceed.
Fisher, who lives in Woolomin, made no application for bail, and will remain behind bars until the matter returns to court in February.
The police case is Fisher and Rooks were known to each other, and the attack was not random.
A police operation, codenamed Strike Force Glenduart, was set up by Oxley police and the state's homicide squad in the wake of the alleged murder.
Police set up a crime scene, and combed Susanne Street and Woodward Avenue for clues after the fatal stabbing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.