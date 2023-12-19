Stolen car destroyed by fire, police investigate suspicious blaze

A STOLEN car has been completely destroyed after a suspicious late night fire.
Emergency service crews were called to Warral Road, West Tamworth, at about 10pm on Monday, December 18, following reports of a car fire.
When crews arrived at the scene they found a 4WD utility was fully alight.
Officers from the NSW Fire and Rescue South Tamworth Station extinguished the blaze, but the vehicle was fully destroyed.
Fire crews remained at the scene to monitor hotspots, mop up, and make sure the blaze was fully put out.
Officers attached to the Oxley Police District launched an investigation into the suspicious blaze which revealed the car had been stolen from a home on Higgins Lane, in Oxley Vale.
Investigations into the theft and fire are continuing.
Anyone with information about the incident, dashcam footage, or CCTV from the area is urged to contact Tamworth Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
