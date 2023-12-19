The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime

Stolen car destroyed by fire, police investigate suspicious blaze

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
December 19 2023 - 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The car was fully alight when emergency service crews arrived. Picture by NSW Fire and Rescue South Tamworth
The car was fully alight when emergency service crews arrived. Picture by NSW Fire and Rescue South Tamworth

A STOLEN car has been completely destroyed after a suspicious late night fire.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help