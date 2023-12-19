Davis shines with bat and ball as Bolters make winning start to carnival

Sam Davis has been one of the stars of the show for the Northern Inland under 15s over the opening two days of the NSW Youth Championships northern carnival in Tamworth.
After scoring an unbeaten 59 to help guide the Bolters to an eight wicket win over Far North Coast on Monday, the Tamworth allrounder top-scored with 33 and claimed three wickets as they defeated Lake Mac in the first of their Twenty 20s on Tuesday.
It was a bit of a battle with the bat for the Bolters, who at one stage lost 5-16.
"We didn't bat well.. we only made 102 (they finished on 6-102) and played some dumb shots," coach Damian Henry said.
But they bowled "really well" to roll the Attack for 92 in the 18th over, Davis fittingly wrapping up the win.
It was almost the opposite to the first day with their efforts with the ball against Far North Coast marred by some wayward bowling.
Much to Henry's frustration they bowled 56 extras, 47 of which were wides.
It meant that rather than chasing something around 120 their target was 173.
But they were relatively unencumbered in getting the runs with Davis and regular partner-in-crime, Archie McMaster (60no), sharing an unbroken 114-run stand to steer them to 2-174 in the 41st over.
"They bowled pretty well, Far North Coast, and made us work for a while but once the boys got in and got their groove going they ran really well between the wickets and so we didn't get tested down the batting order," Henry said.
McMaster was unable to back up on Tuesday falling for a duck in the first over.
Davis though picked up where he left off.
"He batted well, he did what he had to, consolidated," Henry said.
"Unfortunately he got out at the wrong time. But that's cricket isn't it."
Leopold Eastwood also chipped in with 12 at the top of the order and Sinclair Little an unbeaten 16.
Henry said all the bowlers did well but noted particularly the performance of Lachlan Mason. He took four wickets to follow up his three from the first day.
Charley Pickens also grabbed three against Far North Coast.
Tremayne Small was the shining light with the bat for the Attack with 41 while Max Langworthy (3-21) and Elvis Blyth (2-11) led the charge with the ball.
Newcastle Blasters, North Coast and Central Coast were the other winners from the morning games.
Central Coast's win was highlighted by a brilliant knock from Vincent Thornley, the opener plundering 84 off 59 including 11 fours as they posted 3-172.
North Coast bowler Archie Pepper was another standout picking up 5-9.
The carnival is due to continue through to Thursday with the top-placed side at the completion progressing on to play the southern winners in Sydney some time in the new year.
The Bolters under 13s have had a tougher time of it in Armidale losing their first two games.
The under 14s meanwhile have a win and a loss, Max Judd starring with the bat against Far North Coast with an unbeaten 61.
