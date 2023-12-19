The Northern Daily Leadersport
Home/Sport/Cricket
Photos

Davis shines with bat and ball as Bolters make winning start to carnival

SN
By Samantha Newsam
December 19 2023 - 3:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Sam Davis has been one of the stars of the show for the Northern Inland under 15s over the opening two days of the NSW Youth Championships northern carnival in Tamworth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help