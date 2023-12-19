The countdown to Christmas has begun, headlined by Carols in the Park

When it's time for Carols in the Park, you know the countdown to Christmas is on the way, and time for last minute shopping is running out.
School is out and children are getting excited about Santa's arrival.
Hundreds of Tamworth locals headed to Bicentennial Park on Saturday, December 16, to take an evening off, soak up some festive spirit and enjoy a huge line-up of local and visiting artists.
This year's artists included country music star Hayley Jensen and local blues talent Buddy Knox, as well as Dungowan Public School and aspiring artists who appeared in the recent CAPERS event.
While the entertainers stole the show on the stage, it was the man in the jolly red suit the younger audience members were keen to see, and he did not disappoint.
The event was presented by newly-formed organisation, Riseup Tamworth, and funds raised on the night will support the local Ronald McDonald House. Riseup Tamworth was created to support the local community through a range of fundraising events aimed at families and disability services.
