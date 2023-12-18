Size of Tamworth's first of three big battery projects worries residents

Renewables developer Equis Energy has eight weeks to respond to community concerns over the company's new nine-hectare battery plant proposed for Calala.
The 300 megawatt Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) came off public exhibition last week.
Equis Energy has until February 9, 2024, to tell the state government how it intends to address the concerns raised by the public.
The project attracted 26 objections and one neutral comment, though only two objections came from residents actually living in Calala.
Multiple objections were sent from outside the Tamworth LGA, and a few even flew in from out of state.
However, the two objections from Calala residents identified a number of potential issues, including bushfire risk, visual amenity, damage to local roads, lowering land values, and potential impacts on bore water quality.
The BESS's potential next-door neighbours sent in a submission with concerns on how the scale of the project could affect their quality of life.
"This project's footprint is 450 metres long, five metres high, exceeds the entire width of our block, plus the neighbouring blocks, is within 500 metres of our property, and will emit noise levels similar to the running of an air conditioner, continuously, for 25 years," their submission reads.
"Before that though, there will be an 18-month period of industrial construction noise, 27 years of noise where there is none at the moment."
Another submission points out the potential impact the project's construction could have on local roads.
"Calala Lane is already a scarcely maintained road. The SIA [social impact assessment] indicates that the construction phase will increase truck traffic by about 230 construction vehicles per day," the submission read.
"I am concerned that Calala Lane will further degrade on account of the additional construction and operational traffic."
Equis Energy has been contacted for comment.
The Calala BESS is the first of three planned for the area to get past the public exhibition stage.
The other two in development are proposed by Iberdrola Australia and GMR Energy.
Both are on Burgmanns Lane and are still in the process of preparing Environmental Impact Statements.
