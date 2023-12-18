The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Business

Size of Tamworth's first of three big battery projects worries residents

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
December 18 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Calala is one step closer to hosting the first of three large battery projects planned to support renewable energy developments in the region. Picture by Gareth Gardner
Calala is one step closer to hosting the first of three large battery projects planned to support renewable energy developments in the region. Picture by Gareth Gardner

Renewables developer Equis Energy has eight weeks to respond to community concerns over the company's new nine-hectare battery plant proposed for Calala.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.