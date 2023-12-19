Rams add a coach and a host of experience to roster for 2024 season

The Armidale Rams have made more moves in their quest to re-build the club in 2024 by signing a new coach and welcoming back a host of players.
Clarrie Moran has signed up as captain-coach while Guyra Super Spuds' Mark Walker, Tenterfield Tigers' Geoff Swan and previous Narwan premiership winners Al Widders, Gary Quinlan and Steve Widders have also put their names down to play.
Walker said former players Liam and Jake Whitehill will also return to the green and blue while last year's captain Jake Smith, along with Tyler Carson, Sam Jacobson and Laurie Craig, have already agreed to pull on a Rams jersey again next season.
Rams' senior vice-president Jason Walker said the new committee is excited to see what 2024 brings.
"Clarrie has been signed as coach and appointed to our board of directors as head of football," he said.
"We are looking for a total rebuild from the ground up, Clarrie has got the experience to be able to help us in that direction.
"We felt like it was a pretty big coup for the club, I don't think we could have signed anybody with a bigger name in local football.
"Clarrie has already brought a raft of new players to the club and we start training in January."
Walker re-affirmed the club's intentions to utilise the licensed clubhouse in 2024, as reported by ACM in November.
The Rams have also introduced school-based scholarships for players to finish year 12 studies.
It is hoped they will fund six in the first year and increase from there.
