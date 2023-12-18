The Pilliga bushfire upgraded to emergency, residents advised to seek shelter

NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) has pulled back firefighters from the Duck Creek Pilliga Forest fire, as the blaze has been upgraded to an Emergency status.
On Monday afternoon, December 18, the fire had taken a run to the north, having burned more than 64,700 hectares.
The RFS has deemed the fire out of control and asked any residents - located at Bohena Creek, between McCanns Road, Perimeter Road, Tomlinson Lane and Newell Highway - to seek shelter.
The Newell Highway remains closed between Coonabrabran and Narrabri.
Narrabri Fire Control Centre public information officer, Kate Carter, told the Leader, the blaze had crossed from Pilliga Forest into Bibblewindi State Forest.
"We have crews in there doing property protection," she said.
"We have a plane out mapping the fire front to the east at the moment - it's is putting up a lot of smoke and embers."
The fireground is currently being water bombed to help suppress the blaze.
The wind has picked up the fire smoke, sending it towards Narrabri, Boggabri, and Gunnedah.
Ms Carter said the risk of embers travelling and sparking more fires had increased.
"Embers can travel quite a distance," she said.
"We advise people to remain vigliant and watch for any embers near their homes, as they can start a spot fire quite easily."
The RFS has set up an evacuation centre for residents at The Crossing Theatre in Narrabri for those seeking shelter.
The NSW RFS has advised residents to remain vigilant, and if they see a fire to contact triple zero immediately.
