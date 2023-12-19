The PCYC opens its doors to show the community what it can offer

Many within the community are not aware of the abundance of services and programs provided by the Police Citizens Youth Club (PCYC), but a special family fun day in Tamworth is helping to spread the word.
Tamworth PCYC manager Sarah Byrnes said many years ago the club was known as the Police Boys Club, but it was so much more today.
"A lot of people don't really don't know what we do these days - a lot of older community members still think of us as the Police Boys Club, but that's not the case," Mrs Byrnes said.
"We offer a range of activities for children and adults, and our family fun open day was designed to encourage new faces through the front door and provide a taster of what we do," she said.
The family fun day, held on Saturday December 16, showcased a wide range of PCYC services and programs, from the toddler program, Mini Monkeys and birthday parties featuring a jumping castle to the Shine Dance fitness program with Mel Gallagher for adults and a gymnastics demonstration by staff and children.
A special memorabilia display was staged in the club foyer, along with a video featuring the club's police programs.
"Today the PCYC offers something for people of all ages, with a special focus on youth," Mrs Byrnes said.
The day ran from 10am to 1pm and Mrs Byrnes said the event proved a success, with more than 100 people passing through the club's Darling Street premises by 11am, while the barbecue sold more than 150 sausage sandwiches.
Mrs Brynes said this was the first open day for the club, and after the success plans were already in motion for more open days in 2024.
