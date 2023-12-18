'We don't have the days to do it': City retain silverware after final washed out

City United will hold the Tamworth first grade one-day trophy for another year after the storm that rolled through late Friday afternoon resulted in the final being abandoned without a ball bowled.
A case of unfortunate timing, it hit not long before play was due to begin.
And while it lasted barely 20 minutes, there was enough in it for the pitch to be deemed too wet for the game to go ahead.
Coming after the fourth grade final the previous Friday night was likewise washed out, Tamworth District Cricket Association president Chris Paterson told the Leader that it won't be replayed at a later date.
"We made that decision after the fourth grade final was cancelled the week before," he said.
"We don't have the days to do it."
"It's very hard to get dates around the other carnivals happening."
As the higher-placed side City were declared the winners, and thus retain the silverware after defeating Norths in the 2022-23 decider played in February.
It was the same story in fourth grade with City claiming the honours over Norths by virtue of finishing on top of the table.
The only club to qualify all four grades for the finals, the Redbacks' fortunes did finally turn around on Sunday, with their second grade side defeating Bective by three wickets.
Brad Redshaw (4-28) and Adam Mills (3-30) led the charge as they dismissed the Bulls for 164.
Paul Abra (34no) then guided them to victory with just over five overs to spare with Chris Dobson also making 29 at the top of the order.
The third grade final, which will be between Norths and Old Boys, is scheduled for this Friday night.
The forecast though isn't great for that going ahead either.
