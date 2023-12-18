The Northern Daily Leadersport
'We don't have the days to do it': City retain silverware after final washed out

By Samantha Newsam
December 18 2023 - 5:00pm
The luckless North Tamworth's one-day final fortunes finally turned around on Sunday with their second grade side victorious over Bective.
City United will hold the Tamworth first grade one-day trophy for another year after the storm that rolled through late Friday afternoon resulted in the final being abandoned without a ball bowled.

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

