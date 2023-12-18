Caravan destroyed by blaze, police investigate early morning fire

A BLAZE which completely destroyed a caravan in the early hours of the morning is being investigated by police.
Emergency services were called to the intersection of Heiligmans and Oxley lanes, in Tamworth, at about 5.45am on Monday, December 18, following reports of a fire.
When crews arrived at the scene they found a caravan was fully alight.
NSW Fire and Rescue South Tamworth, Warral Rural Fire Brigade, Tamworth City Rural Fire Brigade, and Moore Creek Rural Fire Brigade crews attended the blaze.
The Leader understands the camper van was stolen from a home on Kingsford Smith Street just after 12am.
Upon arrival, crews found the caravan fully engulfed by fire, and were able to remove the gas cylinder from the front of the camper van.
The blaze was extinguished, but the caravan was fully destroyed.
Fire crews remained at the scene to blanket the campervan with foam, and mop up any hotspots.
Officers attached to the Oxley Police District are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fire.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information about the fire, dashcam footage, or CCTV from the area is urged to contact Tamworth Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
