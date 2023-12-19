Scicluna and Fox stand up to get Tamworth out of 'very tricky spot'

As Aaron Baker trudged off Chaffey Park on Sunday after being adjudged lbw for one, the Tamworth skipper was a tad worried.
Chasing Narrabri's 110, at 4-18 they were "definitely in a bit of trouble".
"We did well to keep them to 110, bowled very well," Baker said.
"But then we didn't start the best.
"But the two young fellas, Blake Scicluna and Chris Fox, batted really well and got us out of it."
They put on 56 for the fifth wicket to resurrect the home side's run chase and put them in a strong position to push on for their third win of the 2023/24 Connolly Cup competition.
Baker commended the way the youngsters handled the situation, noting that they showed good maturity.
"They did a good job to get us out of a very tricky spot," he said.
Scicluna went on to top-score with 38 while Fox made 20.
Ben Middlebrook (14) and Jordan Lewington (16no) then got them home with three wickets and just under 20 overs in hand.
The only two of the top six to make double figures, Baker said Scicluna and Fox were "just very patient" on a pitch that "wasn't the easiest to bat on".
"They had a bit of luck I suppose with a few of the balls and what was happening with the pitch but just stuck around and waited for the bad ball," he said.
"It was good, good to see the young fellas bat well."
Earlier, he couldn't have been happier with the bowling performance.
After striking with his first ball, Jack Emslie went on to lead the charge with 4-10.
"[But] Everyone pitched in and bowled well," Baker said.
"It was definitely a tricky pitch to bat on but we still had to bowl and field well, which we did."
Tamworth's next game is away to Moree on January 14.
