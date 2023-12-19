Connecting through LEGO: Goal to turn Tamworth into the LEGO captial of Australia

Kobi Longworth can spend hours upon hours perfecting one of his creative LEGO builds.
He will sit down and examine every detail of one of the small bricks to figure out how its structural components, intricacies, and the design elements work together to complete a sound build.
But, the best part about LEGO, for Kobi, is that it is "fun".
His mum, Tania, said Kobi was first introduced to LEGO from an early age.
"His first LEGO set was 4WD buggy and Ironman car set which he got for Christmas at the age of four," she said.
"He definitely found it exciting and if I look at the photos of him opening up Christmas presents it was pure delight."
LEGO also helped to connect the pair, and reignited Ms Longworth's enthusiasm for those little plastic blocks.
"From a family perspective, we have built a stronger relationship, building LEGO together," she said.
"LEGO is a great way to connect, it doesn't matter what the weather is doing or what age you are, what your cultural background is or if you have a disability, the magic of LEGO is that you can engage and be creative in many different ways," she said.
"Lego is about imagination, problem solving, critical thinking and collaboration. There's a sense of accomplishment and satisfaction with every build."
Kobi's interest in the toy developed during his early years on the coast, where he began to attend social LEGO group therapy sessions, as part of early intervention for kids with autism needs.
The sessions, Ms Longworth said, taught the kids how to play "side-by-side" and learn about "teamwork".
"We had these incredible social LEGO programs that taught the kids not only to play and be creative, but to learn different concepts about what's in the foreground and perspective and different things like that," she said.
"Also to accept other people's ideas and not just be focused on their own agenda."
Ms Longworth saw first-hand the benefits of LEGO, which engaged the kids' creativity, critical thinking, and reinforced the educational principals of STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths).
But in 2020, their world was flipped upside-down.
"Unfortunately, we got hit by the floods on the coast, up near Tweed Heads, and Covid lockdown commenced in March 2020," Ms Longworth said.
"Repairs to properties did not occur and it became very difficult trying to rent as a single mum, and with so many people moving up from Sydney."
Facing the threat of homelessness during the COVID-19 pandemic, Ms Longworth put her finger on a map and the mother and son relocated to North West region.
But when they arrived, they soon realised there was nothing on offer akin to their old LEGO group.
"There's still not anything that is facilitated by a particular group," she said.
So, they decided to make their own version: Connecting with Brick Inc.
The decision came after a chance encounter at a LEGO workshop hosted by two renowned Australian LEGO grand masters, Andrew and Damian, who participated in Australia's popular TV series LEGO masters which draws 3.5 million viewers across all platforms.
Kobi had a simple question for them, "What does it take to bring LEGO Masters out to Tamworth?"
What started as a simple query has bloomed into a three-day immersive event, with nine workshops set to be held during the Tamworth Country Music Festival.
Ms Longworth said the workshops would provide an opportunity to build community networks and strengthen people's knowledge of STEM.
"It doesn't matter what age group, it doesn't matter your cultural background, it doesn't matter if you're young, old or have a disability, you can engage in that in some capacity," she said.
The workshops will be a harmonious partnership between LEGO and music, so the events will add something unique and valuable to the Country Music Festival program.
Golden Guitar winner Ashleigh Dallas will be opening the program and participating in the workshops, and, best of all, there will be a life-size recreation of a Gibson Guitar made entirely out of LEGO.
The workshops will be held in partnership with the University of New England and sponsored by Single Builders, Your Local Website Advisors, and Tamworth Toyota City Dealership.
They will also act as a launchpad for Connecting with Brick Inc's next goal, which is to create community brick-building pits.
The mobile pits will have 20,000 LEGO pieces that can travel between rural schools, libraries and community groups throughout the North West.
"I think it's long overdue coming out to Tamworth," Ms Longworth said.
"The Connecting with Bricks initative is more than just a program of workshops and exhibition, it is about getting hands on with LEGO based on STEM learning.
"Since COVID, we have had so many kids who rely on screen based entertainment and the general community suffering well-being issues.
"This is a great alternative which actually encourages the whole community to spend quality time with one another and remember the power of connection."
Their LEGO journey will not end there, as Kobi has his eyes set on the ultimate goal.
"Last year, Kobi issued me a challenge. He said Mum we are going to be on LEGO masters and we have eight years to practice," Ms Longworth said.
Kobi says he hopes to become one of the grand LEGO masters in the future, and maybe his dream will come true sooner than he thinks.
Tickets for the workshops are now on sale. Visit www.connectingwithbricks.com.au for details.
