Silver medal and premier's challenge award caps off big year for blossoming talent

Mirridhi Knox's achievements on the mat in 2023 have not only seen the Tamworth youngster build an impressive medal collection but also earned her a statewide award.
At her Hillvue Public School presentation day, Knox received the Premier's Sporting Challenge Award.
Acknowledging her dedication to her training and results across the year, it follows a hugely successful first year on the competition circuit for the Fit-For-It Taekwondo Academy member.
She won medals in all five tournaments she contested, highlighted by gold in the girls under 10 yellow belt division at the NSW State Championships.
Most recently she finished second in the KPNP Taekwondo Open in Penrith.
It took her tally for 2023 to a gold, three silvers and a bronze.
"Mirridhi has a lot of potential," instructor David Jackson said.
"This was shown by her winning the NSW state championship this year."
Competing in her second tournament as a blue belt she only lost at Penrith by one scoring kick, Jackson reported.
But while her results have been fantastic, at this stage of her development it's more about the exposure to competing.
"Every time Mirridhi competes, it is a chance for her to gain more experience and confidence," he said.
Training after school at both the academy's Northside and Southside branches, while official classes won't resume until the start of Term 1 next year, Knox will continue to train over the holidays in preparation for The Bundy Open, which is in early February.
It is shaping up to be a busy 2024 for the blossoming talent.
After competing in the NSW round, which was the Penrith competition, she is also planning to travel to a number of the interstate rounds of the KPNP series.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.