Baubles to table toppers: Santa's workshops popular with creative children

Santa's pop up Tamworth workshop in Fitzroy Plaza has proved a huge success with local children in the lead up to Christmas.
Organised by Tamworth Regional Council's events officer Natasha Little, an estimated 600 to 1000 children, ranging in age from 3 to teens, joined in the creative fun across Saturday 2, 9 and 16 December. The workshop also opened on Thursday, December 7 to coincide with the lighting of Tamworth's community Christmas tree event.
The free arts and craft activities at the workshop were supported by Tamworth Family Support Services and the Tamworth Craft Shed, which provided a number of boxes of materials for children to work with.
Mrs Little said children were able to make decorations for their tree at home, create Christmas cards or write and post a letter to Santa, or spend some time colouring in.
"We wanted to show the children you don't have to buy new decorations, that you can create your own at home," she said.
"Some children made chain decorations, baubles or table toppers."
While the workshop has now closed, Mrs Little said children could still write a letter to Santa and drop their letter off in the mailbox at the workshop location. - but please remember to include a return address.
"You will receive a reply, but as we're getting very close to Christmas it might not be before the big day she," she said.
The Leader's photographer Gareth Gardner called in on the last workshop day, Saturday December 16, and found plenty of Christmas craft underway.
"We also found a lot of parents and carers join in, either working with the children on the craft activities or just enjoying the air conditioning as their children had fun," Mrs Litttle said.
