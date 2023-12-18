'It's been one hell of a season': Just Believe claims back-to-back Inter Dominions

If there was any doubt - and surely there wasn't - that 2023 belonged to team Just Believe, the Larajay Farm stable delivered the most decisive exclamation point over the weekend with an Inter Dominion domination.
The brilliant trotter, whose year included capturing Victoria's prized Great Southern Star and transforming Australia's international trotting reputation in Europe, was in a class of his own at Albion Park, delivering Greg Sugars an extraordinary third successive trotting championship.
His handsome victory also delivered back-to-back success to trainer Jess Tubbs and the local contingent in the ownership group - Terry Browne, Mark Lowe, David Pike, Bob Peterson, Greg and Judy McDonell (all Tamworth), and Margot Sweaney (Inverell).
"It's incredible, that horse is just something special," Tubbs told Sky Racing. "The journey he has taken us on and continues to, he won with the ear plugs in and it's an Inter Dominion - it's just incredible.
"Some days (training is) all a bit to much, but then coming up here and going through what we've been through tonight for so many excited owners and it just means the world to them and to us. We are so grateful for the support and these are the moments we do it for."
There were no surprises out of the gate on Saturday night, with Sugars happy to sit in the breeze with the short-priced favourite after Mufasa Metro's reinsman John Justice made his intention to take and hold the lead clear.
With that pair at the front of the field none dared challenge and they were able to dictate a pedestrian pace, with Sugars not opening Just Believe up until the final half.
A 27.8-second third quarter extended the field and had the favourite round the final bend on Mufasa Metro's outside, with Just Believe quickly putting paid to his main rival amid a 28-second last quarter in such convincing fashion that Sugars need not even reach for the plugs.
"He's my mate and he's done a super job tonight," Sugars told Sky Racing. "He's just a phenomenal horse. He's just got a never-say-die attitude.
"Even in a couple of races where things haven't gone to plan, he's never come off the track tired. He just runs through the line no matter where he is. He's just a very special animal and I'm so proud of the job he's been able to do and everyone at Larajay Farm.
"Jess has done an awesome job. She's the backbone of the stable and I'm so proud to be able to celebrate this with her."
Sugars admitted this year's thrill ride with the seven-year-old trotter, whose winnings are now in excess of $950,000, had carried an increase focus into his Inter Dom defence that made victory all the more satisfying.
"It was a very different build up this time around," he said. "There was so much expectation. We dreamt a big dream going early in the year to Sweden and there were always concerns that was going to put this campaign in jeopardy.
"It's been one hell of a season for us with so many great moments. A few lows along the way as well. This really just caps it off. There was a lot of pressure going into this, but one thing about him he helps alleviate a lot of that pressure because he's such a cool horse to do anything with. He makes us look good as trainers and drivers. It's just absolute sheer relief as well as excitement. "
