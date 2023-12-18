New responsibility and a rapid century: The growth of Harry Lewington

In the last couple of years, Harry Lewington has firmly established himself as a promising talent.
The North Tamworth Redbacks allrounder, at just 17 years old, is a fixture in the club's first grade side and has opened both the batting and the bowling at various times.
And, before the first half of the 2023/24 season was over, he added two new career milestones to a fast-growing list.
The first came early in the season, when he was asked to help coach the Northern Inland under 15s team.
"[Damian Henry] just reached out to me one day," Lewington said.
"He asked if I wanted to help him out as assistant coach. I said yes."
It is the first time Lewington has coached in any capacity outside of Cricket Blast, where young children are introduced to the sport.
The team's first two games in the NSW Youth Championships have resulted in two bonus point wins.
On Monday they played the first game of a week-long carnival held in Tamworth which will constitute the rest of the competition.
As a good chunk of the side hails from Tamworth, Lewington expects them to perform well on their home wickets.
"I think we're pretty confident, it's a very good side," he said.
The teenager is just a couple of years older than many of the boys he is coaching.
"Most of them are taller than me as well," he joked.
But the role has given Lewington a valuable new perspective on his own cricket.
"I think you see the game differently to how you do [when you're playing]," he said.
"You see the game as a whole, and what you can do further on. Whereas if you're playing, it's about what's happening now."
The new responsibility does not seem to have fazed the teenager, who produced his highest score of the season, 37, batting at the top of the order for the Redbacks in Saturday's T20.
But the innings did more than help North Tamworth secure a heart-stopping win. It also marked Lewington's 100th grade game for the club.
He knew the landmark was coming, having been told of it on Friday night prior to the one day final that was eventually washed out.
So, he instead marked his century on Saturday.
"It would've been much cooler in a final," Lewington said.
"It doesn't feel like I've played 100 games at all. It feels like I've played 20, I still remember playing my first game in fourth grade. It's pretty cool."
In the aftermath of Saturday's win, Redbacks captain Brendan Rixon took the time to praise Lewington's performance.
"He batted really well," Rixon said.
"He was a bit tired [afterwards], we didn't give him his four overs like we normally would ... but he batted exceptionally well."
