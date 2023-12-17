The weather is heating up, school's out - it must be time for a pool party

School is officially out for 2023 and with sunny weather, Centacare New England North West had the perfect reason to host a party.
The free event, which ran from 4pm to 6pm on Friday, December 16, was held at the Tamworth Town Pool, and attracted a sizeable crowd with plenty of inflatables for fun in the sun.
A giant pink flamingo caught many eyes, not to mention the reindeer floatie which was a seasonally appropriate way to slide into Christmas.
Naomi Simmons from Centacare's Family Rural Resilience Program team said the pool party was designed to specifically target the youth in our community and was supported by a number of local adults and families.
Tamworth's temperatures continued to creep higher during the weekend.
Residents who want to cool off without making a trip to the pool will receive relief later this week, with a forecast drop in temperatures and rain for Tuesday to Thursday.
