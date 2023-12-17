The Northern Daily Leader
The weather is heating up, school's out - it must be time for a pool party

By Newsroom
December 17 2023 - 5:45pm
Looking pink and stylish, Poppy Lefmann, Caitlin Ashton and Aubrey Kenyon were hard to miss during the Centacare pool party at Tamworth pool on Friday, December 15. Picture by Gareth Gardner
School is officially out for 2023 and with sunny weather, Centacare New England North West had the perfect reason to host a party.

