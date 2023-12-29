Northern Daily Leader letters to the editor | Saturday, 30, 2023

Read the Department of Planning and Environment's recommendation to approve Hills of Gold Wind Farm (with substantial Conditions including the removal of 17 Turbines at the minimum) and you will understand why Tamworth Regional Council and the local majority of landowners have opposed the proposed project for nearly six years.
A proposed private road on a floodplain remains unaddressed, a proposed commuter carpark and engineering for two steep mountain roads are missing, turbines remain a threat to national park biodiversity and Engie arrogantly continued to propose wind turbines too close to people's homes.
Hills of Gold Preservation Inc members unfortunately have holiday reading to prepare for the Independent Planning Commission determination, aiming to protect our environmental legacy, not destroy it for corporate gain.
John Krsulja, Nundle
Member for New England the Hon Barnaby Joyce speaks in forked tongue about our nation's energy issues.
He doesn't mention that his Abbott/Joyce Government in 2014 induced the States with $1 billion payments (taxpayers' funds) to privatise our power stations, distributors - Transgrid and retailers. Of course, his State Liberals and Nationals obliged and in 2015 passed the Electricity Network Assets (Authorised Transactions) Act.
This gross error of judgement by our Liberal-National masters set the wheels in motion for the frenetic renewable/clean/alternative energy madness, residents in rural NSW now endure.
Project after project are proposed all around our region with many unknown environmental impacts, that will likely be flippantly ignored by State approval bureaucrats. Without the stupidity of electricity privatisation, we could have enjoyed a uniform transition to energy alternatives at our pace, fully funded and owned by Australians rather than many foreigners and ensuring reliable, affordable energy for Australians into the future too.
In recent times Barnaby has been squeaking about uranium enriched power generation, but in his nine years in government, made no changes to Commonwealth legislation that would facilitate the use of our uranium resources in domestic power generation.
Now our nation's top farmland on the Liverpool Plains suffers the scourge of so-called transitional coal seam gas extraction by Liberal-National donor - Santos - putting at risk not only the farmland but the irreplaceable aquifers below.
Another political betrayal thanks to your local Liberal-National master.
What Barnaby and Kevin's governments did was unleash the laissez-faire dogs on the people of Australia by selling very cheaply, critical monopoly, revenue and energy producing infrastructure.
Unless energy infrastructure is wrestled from the hands of foreigners, we will never enjoy cheap reliable energy no matter how hard people say "renewables are cheaper". They are, but only if the big profit motive and faux competition is missing.
Meanwhile some of Barnaby and Kevin's mates are sitting pretty - former Nationals candidate for Dickson (1993), Trevor St Baker made a staggering profit from the purchase of Vales Point Power Station by Baird/Stoner, just a few short years ago. An example of the game of mates by the major parties that is fleecing Australia of its wealth.
I hope that one day Australians will grow tired of our major party fifth columnists and revolt; alas it may subject us to the kind of foreign interference many Middle East, African, Pacific, Asian and South American countries face as the wealthy of the world plunder and exploit the wealth and assets of the poor and middle classes here and abroad.
I wish you all a happy healthy 2024.
Mark Rodda, Tamworth
As a rate payer of three Tamworth properties I would like to state I am not pleased with what I read and hear in the media about how my rates are being spent.
The three R's and a W, being roads, rubbish, recreation and water, I see as priorities. Then we can look at growth and development built on those provisions.
It seems that every meeting of Tamworth Regional Council is looking at bigger and bolder buildings, pools, walkways, airports, railways.
Then we ratepayers are told council will be broke in two years so, we want a whole lot more money (without even a please).
Well, I for one, would like a bit of transparency of where and how you are spending our rates.
A recent letter from the Ratepayers group (Tamworth Regional Residents and Ratepayers Association) was very critical of the Ray Walsh House debacle and car park proposed sale.
So, before council digs a very big hole for itself going further into debt, maybe look a bit harder at how to proceed. What is really going on. It is time (with elections next year), that ratepayers are truthfully informed?
Transparency is what we deserve. Then we can agree or disagree with your decisions via the ballot box.
John Fuller, Tamworth
