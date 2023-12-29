The Northern Daily Leader
Northern Daily Leader letters to the editor | Saturday, 30, 2023

December 30 2023 - 7:45am
Northern Daily Leader letters to the editor | Saturday, 30, 2023
Northern Daily Leader letters to the editor | Saturday, 30, 2023

Hills of Gold wind farm

Read the Department of Planning and Environment's recommendation to approve Hills of Gold Wind Farm (with substantial Conditions including the removal of 17 Turbines at the minimum) and you will understand why Tamworth Regional Council and the local majority of landowners have opposed the proposed project for nearly six years.

