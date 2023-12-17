'Happy with that': Norths and Souths exhausted after sweltering nailbiter

At the end of Saturday's T20, Brendan Rixon was visibly exhausted.
The North Tamworth Redbacks captain was coated in a sheen of sweat, and his mental fatigue from 40 action-packed overs played in 37-degree heat appeared to match his physical exhaustion.
It hadn't helped, either, that the match came down to the very last delivery. But, as they scraped through by one run, "the boys got the job done in the end", Rixon said.
At the height of the mid-afternoon heat, the Redbacks won the toss and elected to bat first at Riverside 1.
Their total of 155 was a team effort, as Harry Lewington (37) top-scored and every other batter in the top eight made it into double figures at a run a ball or better.
"We got off to a reasonable start," Rixon said.
"We spoke about that, the first six overs just setting a platform, and then the guys just knocked it around well. I'm happy with that."
Both teams looked pleased with their work when Devon Hamley was run out to close the first innings.
There was no clear standout among the Souths bowlers as Conrad George (3-39), Nathan Mann (2-22), George Wilson (2-22), and Chris Skilton (2-32) all chipped in.
And, for much of the latter half of the game, it was difficult to tell exactly who had the upper hand.
Souths started quickly and reached 23 for no loss inside three overs, before Luke Smith fell cheaply to the wily spin of Michael Rixon.
George soon went the same way batting at three, and it seemed for a moment that the Redbacks were on top.
But Jon Stone, who had opened the batting alongside Smith, remained a thorn in their side.
"Those boys batted well," Rixon said. "Stoney hit the ball pretty clean when he got ahold of it."
Eventually, the heat and fatigue took their toll on Stone, who was dismissed for 63 looking for his second six off Jordan Lewington.
As the end of the game neared, the equation got closer and closer until Souths needed 19 off the last over.
The younger Lewington brother was given the ball by Rixon, and held his nerve even as Wilson (33 not out) suddenly found the middle of the bat.
"I wanted to give Jordie that opportunity to bowl that last over," Rixon said.
"It paid off in the end, and he'll be better for it. You don't get that experience bowling in the nets."
Needing a six off the last ball, Wilson could only manage a four, which secured a one-run win for Norths.
It was nice to go into the Christmas break on a win, Rixon said, and also to rebound from a less-than-perfect performance against Old Boys the weekend prior.
"We probably would have liked a couple of moments back [from that game]," he said.
"But it is what it is, we've got to learn from that and keep going, and play each game that's ahead of us. The boys are going well."
