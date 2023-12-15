The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Smith starts new chapter after calling time: 'I thought I'd give it a crack'

By Zac Lowe
Updated December 16 2023 - 5:45am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Smith is eager to take on the newest challenge that lies before her. Picture by Zac Lowe.
Anna Smith is eager to take on the newest challenge that lies before her. Picture by Zac Lowe.

When Anna Smith decided to hang up her boots at the end of the 2023 season, she did not know what would come next.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.