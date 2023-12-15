Smith starts new chapter after calling time: 'I thought I'd give it a crack'

When Anna Smith decided to hang up her boots at the end of the 2023 season, she did not know what would come next.
The 40-year-old called to an end a 10-year-long career playing for the Werris Creek Magpies this year, and said she knew in her heart that it was time to retire.
"I knew it was going to be my last year," Smith said.
"I had a great 10 years with the club, I'd always played with Werris Creek and I wouldn't change anything for the world. But yeah, I think everyone knows when it's their time to go."
However, it was only a matter of weeks before the club approached her with a new proposition.
As her husband and long-time league tag coach, Jason, had elected to oversee the Magpies' under 18s outfit in 2024, the club offered his former role to Smith.
Though she had no prior coaching experience, it was too intriguing an offer for her to refuse.
"They approached me to do it, so I thought I'd give it a crack," Smith said.
"It's my first year coaching, so I'm really excited to do it ... I'd sort of helped [Jason] over the past six or seven years with the coaching, but this is my first time doing it myself."
Having watched the team grow over the last decade, Smith believes the Werris Creek women had a breakthrough year in 2023.
They won six matches, lost seven, and even drew with eventual grand-finalists, the Kootingal-Moonbi Roosters, en route to a fifth-placed finish.
Were it not for the loss of key players like Montanna Allan, Dana Porter, and Chrystal Porter to injury throughout the year, Smith believes they might have qualified for finals.
"We've done extremely well this year," she said.
"I think if we had our main girls in the middle, we definitely would have been there."
Though she is aware of her lack of experience as a coach, Smith is unfazed.
With the likes of Cody Tickle, Dave Stewart, and her husband at the club, she knows she has ample sources of guidance and support whom she can ask for help if necessary.
"I'm very nervous and excited," Smith said.
"Werris Creek is a family-orientated club, so they're all supportive and I know if I get stuck, I've got plenty of support around me to guide me through. I'm really looking forward to it."
And while she is content in her decision to retire, the Leader asked whether or not Smith could be tempted to pull on the boots once again in 2024 should the team find themselves short of numbers.
"Like any sport that you've been a part of for so long, when it's finally time to say goodbye, it's definitely hard," she said.
"Hopefully there's no injuries, but I guess you can never say never [to a one-off comeback]."
