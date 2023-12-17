Shine, shimmer, glimmer: find out who topped the list for best lights

FESTIVE fun and a flair of Christmas competition meant the judges of a spectacular light competition had a bigger job than the man in red.
The winners of the Liverpool Plains Shire Council (LPSC) annual Christmas light competition have been announced.
Judges had their work cut out for them with displays of dazzling lights and Christmas cheer filling the streets.
It's understood the competition was incredibly tight, but there could only be four winners.
The best house display was awarded to 132 Loder Street, Quirindi, and We Care Disability Services took home the prize for the best business display.
The top pick for best lights display went to 4 Tebbutt Street, and the best all-rounder was located at 15 Underwood Street.
Each winner was awarded a $50 prize.
LPSC mayor Doug Hawkins said thanked all the participants who helped light up the shire.
"We've had some brilliant entries this year that have really added some Christmas spirit and cheer," he said.
Residents and visitors are encouraged to take a trip around the shire to visit the lights and see the dazzling displays in person.
