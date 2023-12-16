The Northern Daily Leader
Kentucky's Ella Ward takes the crown in HSC, ranking first in 'ag' course

December 17 2023 - 7:00am
Calrossy graduate Ella Ward attends the HSC first in course students awards ceremony. Picture supplied
Calrossy graduate Ella Ward attends the HSC first in course students awards ceremony. Picture supplied

Calrossy Anglican High School graduate Ella Ward has ranked first in the 2023 NSW Higher School Certificate (HSC) in the Primary Industries examination.

