Emerging from a farewell tunnel, Tamworth Public students look to the future

By Emma Downey
December 16 2023 - 5:45am
Tamworth Public School Year 6 students Colby Unger and Archie Mitchell celebrate the end of primary school with their classmates. Picture by Gareth Gardner
It was a big week for Tamworth Public School's 2023 Year 6 cohort, who celebrated the end of their primary school years with plenty of special activities topped off with a farewell tunnel, created by their school colleagues.

