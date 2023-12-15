Emerging from a farewell tunnel, Tamworth Public students look to the future

It was a big week for Tamworth Public School's 2023 Year 6 cohort, who celebrated the end of their primary school years with plenty of special activities topped off with a farewell tunnel, created by their school colleagues.
Students from Kindergarten to Year 5, along with teachers, created the farewell tunnel on Friday, December 15, which snaked it's way through the school grounds, with Year 6 being met by family and friends at the finish.
The 2023 Tamworth Public's Year 6 was "bigger than normal', at 137 students, said relieving principal Kevin Squires.
"We're expecting our 2024 Year 6 class will be about average at 125," Mrs Squires said.
Mr Squires said Tamworth Public's Year 6 class of 2023 had had a "very busy" year. Among the highlights were an excursion to Canberra in October, and involvement in two highly successful charity fundraising days.
"The students also had major successes in sporting achievements, debating, chess, mathematics and poetry," he said.
The final week of school for 2023 was generally a busy one for the Year 6 students, who had their formal on Wednesday, December 13, and spent time having their colleagues sign their Year 6 shirts, which they wore through the farewell tunnel.
Tamworth Public had a total of 880 students for 2023.
The 2023 TPS Year 6 Dux was Ethan Jackson.
Other 2023 Tamworth Public Year 6 award recipients were:
