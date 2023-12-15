So, they are now telling us to turn off our air conditioners and washing machines, basically the essentials of family living in the summer, because we don't have the power in the grid to run them!
Welcome to what happens when you follow a cult at the expense of physics.
It had to come and now it is here.
In a western first world country, the institutions responsible for the reliable delivery of the basic essential of power are telling the consumer that the solution to the power crisis is to stop using appliances that use electricity.
This outcome is far from a surprise and the warnings have been out for years that this is where you end up when you shut down reliable power supplies for a Peter Pan fantasy that foreign owned wind factories will have you covered.
Blackouts are a novel way to reduce your power bill.
Apparently, the solution is massive subsidies in further unreliable wind and solar factories, doubling down on the current crisis. Overseas companies are being guaranteed a return on their investment so, power or no power, they make a profit whilst the Minister tells us that renewables are reliable and cheap.
Our nation's current power policy is a crossover of Blackadder and Monty Python.
Our problems are a mere flesh wound that can be mended by running in full frontal attack on logic.
Below Parliament in Canberra are two rather large diesel engines that are there to generate power if the power system fails.
Where is the rest of Australia's?
I always thought the grid would go into crisis in February, but we have achieved our goal in December.
AEMO [Australian Eneregy Market Operator], the bureaucracy that has oversight of the electricity grid, is now telling us to be very cautious of any further closure of exiting coal fired power plants, as we don't have the replacement.
In fact, we didn't have the replacements when we closed previous coal fired power plants, such as Liddell, and we are now being told the bleeding obvious of what we knew before the loss of Liddell, that this has caused real problems in the security of the grid.
When they are cautiously saying that in public, they are screaming it behind closed doors.
In the future, as you drive through the countryside of obsolete and abandoned wind towers, don't forget to remind your grandchildren of the time we had replaced a highly efficient and cheap form of power with an electric cult of intermittent wind towers and solar panels, all imported from countries that were using our coal for their power plants.
And the height of perverseness is this sermon from our enlightened Minister "The message from this COP is loud and clear: our global future is in renewable energy," Mr Bowen said.
"The transition is on and needs to move faster.
"The outcome (of COP28) does not go as far as many of us have asked for, starting with some of the most vulnerable countries, but the message it sends is clear - that all nations of the world have acknowledged the reality that our future is in clean energy, and the age of fossil fuels will end."
The report from our learned sage fills me with complete trepidation. He should not be too concerned about global warming as he appears to be on a separate planet.
A planet created in an air-conditioned office in Canberra where the taxpayer pays the power bill and, if all else fails, there are two dirty big Caterpillar diesel engines to generate maximum emission power from the basement.
