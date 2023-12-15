The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

'Blackouts are a novel way to reduce your power bill'

By New England Mp, Barnaby Joyce
December 15 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New England MP Barnaby Joyce. Picture from file
New England MP Barnaby Joyce. Picture from file

So, they are now telling us to turn off our air conditioners and washing machines, basically the essentials of family living in the summer, because we don't have the power in the grid to run them!

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.