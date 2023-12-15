Looking for something to do? We've got you covered

A weekly event held through Spring and Summer - local artists playing music in Fitzroy Plaza. Marc Jackson will be the featured act on December 16.
Showcasing local producers, stallholders, food vendors and more, the Tamworth Christmas Markets at Bicentenial Park will be a fun day out, featuring jumping castles, face painting, air spray and glitter tattoos, Tamworth's own Jurassic Jack & more. Entry is free and there will be fundraising for Ronald McDonald House Tamworth.
Join in the Christmas fun at Bicentennial Park. Featuring a huge range of local artists and entertainers, glow sticks, candles, food vendors, a visit from the Big Man himself. This will all be topped off by a visit from the one and only Hayley Jensen. Fundraising for Ronald McDonald House Tamworth.
Things can be difficult at Christmas time particularly if you have had a family member or friend die, or you are experiencing some other form of loss.
The Uniting Churches of Tamworth will be holding a 'Blue Christmas' Service at 5:30pm on Thursday, 21 December at Tamworth City Uniting Church, cnr Marius & Bourke Streets. You are invited to attend this time of reflection and remembrance followed by a light supper.
There will be a number of services happening across Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
11am Christmas Eve Family Service at Hallsville Uniting Church (Manilla Road)
7:30am Christmas Eve Family Service at Tamworth City Uniting Church (cnr Marius & Bourke sts)
11pm Christmas Eve Service at Tamworth Southside Uniting Church (opp The Big Golden Guitar, Goonoo Goonoo Road)
9am Christmas Day Service at Tamworth Southside Uniting Church (opp The Big Golden Guitar, Goonoo Goonoo Road)
Tangaratta Vineyards Glitz & Glamour Masquerade Ball is the place to see and be seen - where Glitz meets Glamour. Bring in the New Year in style! The evening will kick off at 5.30pm for a 6pm start.
Your ticket includes a grazing board and drink on arrival, sit down dinner, live music plus a dance floor with DJ from 10.30pm to 2am including a New Years Countdown.
Head over to our facebook page to keep updated on info. This event is strictly 18+ and no BYO as this is a fully licensed venue.
Residue + Response: Tamworth Textile Triennial builds on the tradition of the Tamworth Fibre Textile collection which first began in 1973, showcasing 50 years of contemporary textile artists. The 2023 Textile Triennial is a celebration of 50 years of the National Textile Collection promoting and sustaining the unique cultural heritage associated with both the history and technology of textile practice.
