The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity
What's on

Looking for something to do? We've got you covered

December 15 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture from Shutterstock.
Picture from Shutterstock.

Saturday Sounds

December 16, from 10am-12pm

A weekly event held through Spring and Summer - local artists playing music in Fitzroy Plaza. Marc Jackson will be the featured act on December 16.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Celebrity
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.