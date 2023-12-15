Man facing 'very serious' drug supply charge ordered to stay behind bars

A MAN will spend Christmas behind bars after he was charged with a string of "serious" drug offences.
Michael Leslie Fleming was refused bail in Tamworth Local Court after he was charged with allegedly possessing and supplying a large amount of cannabis.
The 53-year-old appeared in the dock of the court after more than 50 kilograms of cannabis was allegedly found at a property in Manilla.
"It seems to me these matters are very serious," magistrate Julie Soars said.
Fleming is facing a string of drug allegations including supplying more than a commercial quantity of prohibited drugs; possessing prohibited drugs, and cultivating a prohibited plant.
The supply charge, if convicted, carries a maximum penalty of 15 years behind bars.
The 53-year-old is also accused of knowingly dealing with the proceeds of crime; possessing an unauthorised pistol, and not keeping it safely.
Fleming has not been required to enter pleas to the charges.
The prosecutor told the court the "very serious drug offence" had been referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to take on the case.
"This is a very strong prosecution case," the police prosecutor said.
"There will likely be DNA in relation to these sequences [charges]."
The court heard if Fleming is convicted of the offences a custodial sentence would be "very likely".
The 53-year-old's Legal Aid defence solicitor Joseph Harding said the charges appeared serious at "first blush" but full time custody was not a "full-blown conclusion".
He said if Fleming was convicted of the allegations, a community based sentence could be available.
"There's a question mark over how time will be served," Mr Harding said.
He made an application to have Fleming released from custody, and told the court it was the 53-year-old's first time behind bars.
Mr Harding said Fleming needed to be in the community for health reasons, and to support family members.
He said given the nature of the charges it was also likely the case could "encounter delays".
Ms Soars said the bail conditions offered would put Fleming back "where the alleged offences occurred".
She refused the 53-year-old bail and ordered police to prepare a brief of evidence.
Fleming will remain behind bars until the matter returns to court in February 2024.
